Bitcoin dominance surges above 50% for the first time in 2018

For the first time since bitcoin price touched the historic high of $20,000 in December last year, the market dominance of the cryptocurrency has reached above 50%. Bitcoin on Saturday reclaimed the milestone buoyed by its higher circulation and declining value of alt-coins.

Market dominance is a measure of the share of the market capitalisation of a coin in the global cryptocurrency market. At the time of publishing this report, the dominance of bitcoin had further surged to 51%.

Currently, the market capitalisation of bitcoin is 109 billion, about $4.3 more than all other cryptocurrencies combined, according to data available at CoinMarketCap.

The dominance of bitcoin has increased despite the coin trading at $6,300 level, not far from its lowest in 2018. The surge in dominance is mainly thanks to other coins underperforming. Several major cryptocurrencies are trading at their year lows, sinking their respective market capitalisations.

Ethereum, exchanging hands at $320, Ripple’s XRP at $0.30, bitcoin cash at $570, litecoin at $59, cardano at $0.11—each of them are trading at their year lows. Interestingly, they are also among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the market by market cap.

The combined market capitalisation of next nine cryptocurrencies following bitcoin, that stands at $73.35 billion, tells how skewed the market currently is. It also tells how rest of the 1818 coins being tracked by CoinMarketCap, usually called alt-coins, have performed. The combined market cap of 1808 currencies outside top 10 stands at a mere $31.6 billion.

Another reason for the gradual increase in bitcoin’s dominance in the market in 2018 is its increasing supply. Bitcoin’s circulating supply currently stands at 17.2 million. At the start of the year, the supply was 16.8 million.

Factor in the fact that most of the cryptocurrencies are non-mineable (including five in top 10), i.e. their supply remains more or less the same, thus impacting their market cap more than mineable coins whose supply increase with time, in case there is a drop in prices.

Bitcoin enjoyed highest dominance in the market in the early years of cryptocurrency market when it was perhaps the only viable option. Its dominance dropped below 80% for the first time in December in 2014, only to bounce back above 90% by December next year.