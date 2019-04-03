App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 01:11 PM IST
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin continues its surge, trades near $5,000

It had surged over 13 percent on April 2. At some exchanges, it even crossed $5,000 mark

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bitcoin continued its rally on April 3 and surged over 5 percent rising close to $5,000 mark. Other cryptocurrencies have also followed suit and surged during the day.

At the time of reporting, bitcoin was trading at $4,932, according to data available at CoinMarketCap.

The BTCUSD chart has made fourth consecutive green candle and the currency continues to trade above its 200-day simple moving average placed at around $4,700.

The world's largest and oldest cryptocurrency had surged over 13 percent on April 2. At some exchanges, it even crossed $5,000 mark.

However, it still trades far from its all-time high attained in December 2017. The currency had touched $20,000 amid a never-seen-before crypto frenzy.

Ethereum, the second most valuable currency, has also made strides in day's trade. It has climbed over 10 percent on April 3. Ethereum has been one of the biggest loser in terms of valuation in the last 15 months. The currency eroded over $120 billion in its value from its peak. The current market cap of the cryptocurrency stands at $10 billion.

XRP (Ripple), Litecoin and EOS have also surged during the day. Litecoin surged over 20 percent to surpass EOS to become the fourth largest cryptocurrency on April 3, climbing one position.

Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, bitcoin cash was the biggest gainer in percentage terms, rising over 40 percent on April 3.

Out of top 100 cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, just 10 of them were trading in the red.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency

