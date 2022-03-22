English
    Bitcoin climbs to highest in almost three weeks

    Reuters
    March 22, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

    Bitcoin climbed on Tuesday to its highest in almost three weeks, adding to its gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pulling up smaller digital coins such as ether.

    Bitcoin climbed as much as 5.6 percent to $43,337, its highest since March 3, and was last up 3.6 percent. Ether, the second largest digital coin, climbed as much as 5.4 percent to its highest since February 17.

    The original cryptocurrency has added more than 26 percent since its intra-day low of $34,324 on February 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Its recovery has mirrored gains for stocks, albeit it to a stronger degree.

    Analysts said there was no specific news catalysts for the gains, citing tentative appetite for riskier assets that buoyed European stock indexes on Tuesday.

    Still, crypto investment products and funds showed net outflows for a second straight week, digital asset manager CoinShares said on Monday.
