Bitcoin breaks below $8k, wipes out most 2020 gains amid global meltdown

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, witnessed another sharp crash on March 9, falling over 10 percent over 24 hours.

The digital currency wiped out over $26 billion market cap in a single day, according to data from Coinmarketcap. It was quoting $7937.86, down 8.72 percent, at the time of publishing this copy.

The massive sell-off was triggered by a sharp plunge in global equities along with a 30 percent dip in Brent crude oil on March 8, its biggest single-day decline since 1991.

Indian market witnessed another 1000-point drop on March 9 as recessionary fears and coronavirus outbreak kept investors on the sidelines.

On the other hand, gold continued on fairy tale run, rising over 1 percent on March 9. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 44,669 per 10 gram on MCX and looked on course to touch Rs 46,000.

Despite today's fall, Bitcoin is still up 9 percent year-to-date.

According to bitcoin optimists, such dips are great buying opportunities for long-term investors.