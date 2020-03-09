App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin breaks below $8k, wipes out most 2020 gains amid global meltdown

The digital currency wiped out over $26 billion market cap in a single day

Suyash Maheshwari @Suyashm9
Bitcoin
Bitcoin

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, witnessed another sharp crash on March 9, falling over 10 percent over 24 hours.

The digital currency wiped out over $26 billion market cap in a single day, according to data from Coinmarketcap. It was quoting $7937.86, down 8.72 percent, at the time of publishing this copy.

bitsy

Close

The massive sell-off was triggered by a sharp plunge in global equities along with a 30 percent dip in Brent crude oil on March 8, its biggest single-day decline since 1991.

related news

Indian market witnessed another 1000-point drop on March 9 as recessionary fears and coronavirus outbreak kept investors on the sidelines.

On the other hand, gold continued on fairy tale run, rising over 1 percent on March 9. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 44,669 per 10 gram on MCX and looked on course to touch Rs 46,000.

Despite today's fall, Bitcoin is still up 9 percent year-to-date.

According to bitcoin optimists, such dips are great buying opportunities for long-term investors.

“For those who have long term investment horizons, bitcoin is absolutely a buy during these dips,” Jehan Chu, co-founder of Kenetic Capital, an investor in blockchain start-ups told CNBC.

“We can expect more of this volatility sparked by macro health and financial shocks, but ultimately long term investments in the digital future and it’s key asset Bitcoin will be a winning strategy,” he added.

Also read: Crypto back on track? SC allows banks to provide cryptocurrency services; sets aside RBI prohibitions



First Published on Mar 9, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #markets

