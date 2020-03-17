Bitcoin beats market turmoil to rise 17%

Bitcoin made a smart comeback on March 17 to rise more than 17 percent, a day after the world's largest cryptocurrency slipped below its crucial support of $5,000 following last week’s gruelling crash.

The digital currency was quoting $5,292.62, up 16.29 percent at the time of writing this copy.

The volatility in bitcoin prices can be attributed to the global sell-off in the financial market due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, has now spread to 152 countries and territories, killing more than 7,100 people and leaving hundreds of thousands in quarantine.

The highly infectious disease is spreading rapidly in Europe and the United States, forcing shut down of offices, schools, cafes, cinema halls, malls-- basically upending normal life.

India is also seeing a steady rise in cases. So far, it has reported three deaths and 126 confirmed cases.

The outbreak, called a pandemic by WHO, has roiled equity markets across the globe. All major indices have tanked more than 20 percent from their January levels. Both the Nifty and the Sensex have fallen over more than 27 percent from their all-time intraday highs touched on January 16, 2020.

Bitcoin, which was the top returning asset class of 2020 until last week, has wiped off all the gains and is now trading 26.71 percent below its 2019 closing prices.

The cryptocurrency has been prone to wild and often inexplicable price swings after it failed to pick up as an alternative currency, limiting its use to speculation.