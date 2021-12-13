MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Binance scraps plan for cryptocurrency exchange in Singapore

Founded by Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao, the exchange cited "global strategic, commercial and developmental considerations" while arriving at this decision.

Ira Puranik
December 13, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Binance was founded by Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao.

Binance was founded by Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of volume, has announced the withdrawal of its cryptocurrency bourse application in Singapore, reported CoinDesk.

It also mentioned its decision to refocus the operations of Binance Asia Services, which had earlier applied for a license to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), into an innovation hub aimed at strengthening the global blockchain ecosystem.

Founded by Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao, the exchange cited "global strategic, commercial and developmental considerations" while arriving at this decision.

While new registrations, trading and deposits on Binance. sg will be shut down immediately, the company aims to completely wind up its operations by February 13, 2022. Cryptocurrency trading can continue on the platform till January 12, 2022, after which only withdrawal and fiat asset transfers to third parties will be allowed.

"We always put our users first, so our decision to close Binance. sg was not taken lightly. Our immediate priority is to help our users in Singapore transition their holdings to other wallets or other third-party services," said Binance.sg CEO Richard Teng.

Close

Related stories

MAS stated that Binance Asia Service's license application was currently under review, which meant that the firm could still continue to offer crypto-related services, per a report by Channel News Asia.

Notably, more than 100 applicants have either withdrawn their filings or were rejected by the MAS, out of the roughly 170 crypto firms who had applied to the regulatory authority for a Digital Payment Token License.

To date, only four licenses have been granted for cryptocurrency operations in Singapore, allowing them to offer digital asset services to residents of the city-state.

In November 2019, Binance acquired WazirX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in India.
Ira Puranik
Tags: #Binance #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Monetary Authority of Singapore
first published: Dec 13, 2021 10:16 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.