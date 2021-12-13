Binance scraps plan for cryptocurrency exchange in Singapore

Binance was founded by Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of volume, has announced the withdrawal of its cryptocurrency bourse application in Singapore, reported CoinDesk.

It also mentioned its decision to refocus the operations of Binance Asia Services, which had earlier applied for a license to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), into an innovation hub aimed at strengthening the global blockchain ecosystem.

Founded by Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao, the exchange cited "global strategic, commercial and developmental considerations" while arriving at this decision.

While new registrations, trading and deposits on Binance. sg will be shut down immediately, the company aims to completely wind up its operations by February 13, 2022. Cryptocurrency trading can continue on the platform till January 12, 2022, after which only withdrawal and fiat asset transfers to third parties will be allowed.

"We always put our users first, so our decision to close Binance. sg was not taken lightly. Our immediate priority is to help our users in Singapore transition their holdings to other wallets or other third-party services," said Binance.sg CEO Richard Teng.

MAS stated that Binance Asia Service's license application was currently under review, which meant that the firm could still continue to offer crypto-related services, per a report by Channel News Asia.

Notably, more than 100 applicants have either withdrawn their filings or were rejected by the MAS, out of the roughly 170 crypto firms who had applied to the regulatory authority for a Digital Payment Token License.

To date, only four licenses have been granted for cryptocurrency operations in Singapore, allowing them to offer digital asset services to residents of the city-state.