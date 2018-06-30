App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Binance opens its first crypto-fiat exchange in Uganda

The company also announced that the first fiat crypto exchange will be called Binance Uganda

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has launched its very first cryptocurrency-fiat pair in Uganda.

According to Coinmarketcap, Binance is the largest exchange by volume present today. In an announcement made on Thursday, Binance talked about their first fiat-crypto trading pair with the Uganda Shilling. The company also announced that the first fiat crypto exchange will be called as Binance Uganda.

As per a report by Coindesk, the first 20,000 users to register on the exchange will get a token of 0.5 Binance coins (BNB) for free. The cryptocurrency will be distributed on first-come, first-serve basis as a token of appreciation and support.

However, the withdrawal of tokens will be completed only after complete identification verification procedures are done by the individual. There will be no trading fees when Binance Uganda is online but the company declined to state when that would be.

Binance has been trying to expand cryptocurrency trading in smaller underbanked nations. According to a study, only 33 percent of Ugandans actively use their registered financial accounts in 2016.

Earlier, Binance had also announced its plans to operate a fiat-crypto trading platform in Malta.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 12:11 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.