Binance in talks with Indonesia’s richest family for crypto venture: Report

Binance

Binance Holdings Ltd., the operator of one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, is in talks with PT Bank Central Asia (BCA), and state-owned PT Telkom to set up a cryptocurrency trading exchange, according to a Bloomberg report.

The partnership between BCA - controlled by sibling billionaires Budi and Michael Hartono - and the country's largest telecom operator would boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the Southeast Asian nation, where a majority of the adult population has little access to banking or formal finance, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Apart from the BCA, Indonesia’s richest family also own a major cigarette manufacturer, a telecom-services firm as well as e-commerce businesses.

The deal would offer a firm ground to the nation’s most powerful businessmen to get involved in digital currencies. It would also give Binance a greater foothold in the rapidly developing economy. The company already has an investment in Tokocrypto, one of Indonesia’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Also read: Government mulls over giving deadline to declare crypto assets

According to Bloomberg, BCA may form the partnership with Binance through another related entity. Discussions are ongoing and terms of the deal may change, it said.

While a Binance spokesperson declined to comment on the discussions, he told Bloomberg that the company is supportive of the sustainable growth of the blockchain industry globally and is constantly looking at business opportunities in every country.

Telkom Indonesia is studying new opportunities to partner with top players through its venture-capital arm MDI Ventures, especially considering the potential in the blockchain and crypto markets, the report said.

A BCA representative declined discussions about the given strategic investment at its board meeting.

As per reports, the Indonesian government has been supportive of crypto assets, allowing them to be traded alongside commodity futures as an investment option, and pushing to set up a crypto-focused exchange by the end of the year. The government hasn’t legitimised the use of crypto assets as a form of currency, since the rupiah is the only legal tender in the country.