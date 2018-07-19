Billionaire Marc Lasry says bitcoin's price may reach upto $40,000

Marc Lasry, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Avenue Capital Group, has claimed that he has invested approximately 1 percent of his total personal fund in bitcoin, with hopes that it will reach $40,000 per coin in near future.

According to a report by Coindesk, he has extremely high hopes from blockchain and cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin. Speaking on this subject in CNBC's extremely popular segment 'Squawk Box', Lasry was quoted as saying: "I think bitcoin will end up being somewhere at $20,000 to $40,000. You may hope that as it gets more into the mainstream, and as further markets end up permitting it to trade where it's freely tradable, for me that's more the market bet."

The World's Billionaires List 2018 shows Lasry has an estimated $1.7 billion in his personal fortune. While investors are putting their faiths in varying cryptos, Lasry believes "bitcoin will be the one that will have the biggest market benefit." He further added that " bitcoin is liked by me because it's the one that where everybody is going to come to and bitcoin will see a rise in the price if the average Americans can get access to bitcoin.

Lasry reportedly bought a lot of bitcoins last year.