App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Billionaire Marc Lasry says bitcoin's price may reach upto $40,000

He has extremely high hopes from blockchain and cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Marc Lasry, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Avenue Capital Group, has claimed that he has invested approximately 1 percent of his total personal fund in bitcoin, with hopes that it will reach $40,000 per coin in near future.

According to a report by Coindesk, he has extremely high hopes from blockchain and cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin. Speaking on this subject in CNBC's extremely popular segment 'Squawk Box', Lasry was quoted as saying: "I think bitcoin will end up being somewhere at $20,000 to $40,000. You may hope that as it gets more into the mainstream, and as further markets end up permitting it to trade where it's freely tradable, for me that's more the market bet."

The World's Billionaires List 2018 shows Lasry has an estimated $1.7 billion in his personal fortune. While investors are putting their faiths in varying cryptos, Lasry believes "bitcoin will be the one that will have the biggest market benefit." He further added that " bitcoin is liked by me because it's the one that where everybody is going to come to and bitcoin will see a rise in the price if the average Americans can get access to bitcoin.

Lasry reportedly bought a lot of bitcoins last year.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:24 pm

tags #Companies #cryptocurrency #Current Affairs #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.