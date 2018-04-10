Bengaluru, Mumbai lead blockchain job creation with close to 50% of all job postings

The demand for professionals in the blockchain sector has been largely concentrated in the prominent metro cities. According to data from Indeed.com, Bengaluru is the leading city for those seeking job opportunities in the blockchain sector, with over 36 per cent of all the blockchain job postings in India.

It is followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, making up the top five destinations for blockchain careers in India.

New Delhi and surrounding regions such as Gurugram, Noida, and Mohali also see a share of job postings in the sector; however the volume does not compare to their southern counterparts.

Rank City % of Indian Job Postings containing Blockchain 1 Bengaluru 37% 2 Mumbai 13% 3 Hyderabad 8 % 4 Pune 7% 5 Chennai 5% 6 Gurugram 6% 7 Noida 4% 8 New Delhi 3% 9 Mohali 2%

Source: Indeed

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said: “While we still have a lot to learn about blockchain technology, given the enormous scope of its application, interest for blockchain roles is here to stay. "

Kumar added that with the global market for blockchain related products and services is expected to reach $7.7 billion in 2022, there are sure to be even more jobs created in the sector in the future.

Given its various advantages, blockchain development is fast gaining favour for a number of applications ranging from monetary transactions to legal documentation. Indeed in a statement said that the NITI Aayog’s pilot project in blockchain, IndiaChain, will also help in generating job opportunities in the sector.

As revealed in a previous study by Indeed, the number of cryptocurrency and blockchain related jobs posted on the Indeed website rose by 290 percent in the latter half of 2017. There were a significant number of job openings for roles such as blockchain developer, blockchain system architect, blockchain software engineer, etc.