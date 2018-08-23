Beijing: District government instructs venues not to host crypto events

Cryptocurrency adoption in China has hit a new roadblock as the district government in Beijing has officially banned commercial properties from hosting any cryptocurrency event, including "cryptocurrency talks and promotion."

The document, circulated online, stated that district government has instructed restaurants, shopping malls, restaurants, and office buildings in the city to not provide their premises for any activity related to promoti0n of cryptocurrencies. The circular was issued from the Beijing's Chaoyang district's financial service department.

A CoinDesk report said a department official confirmed the authenticity of the circular. He added that the document is real, and the instructions have followed as a result of some recent observations gained from promotional activities that took place in commercial properties.

The department's intention, as the document mentions, is to safeguard the financial safety of the common public, and also establish the national currency - Chinese yuan, as the sole legal currency in China.

"We now order every shopping mall, restaurant, hotel and official building not to provide venues for any events that promotes or talks about cryptocurrency, and must report to the authority if such activities were found," stated the document.

In April this year, a conference based on blockchain in Shanghai was stopped by the police and then cancelled. Chinese cryptocurrency media on China's messaging giant WeChat, was also under the government scanner.