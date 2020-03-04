App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Before RBI's ban, crypto market stood at $12.9 billion in India

Indian investors were extremely bullish on the crypto market at that time, with Zebpay, a cryptocurrency exchange, reporting 300,000-400,000 new users every month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The virtual currency is back in the news, with the Supreme Court setting aside the 2018 circular of the Reserve Bank of India that had placed a ban on cryptocurrency transactions.

According to a report in Business Insider, the cryptocurrency market in India was worth $12.9 billion in 2016-17, a time when digital currencies had taken the world by storm.

Several exchanges popped during crypto's unprecedented boom, with about 750 Bitcoins trading on a daily basis, data collated from CREBACO, a Mumbai-based research foundation, showed.

Close

Also Read: Crypto back on track? SC allows banks to provide cryptocurrency services; sets aside RBI prohibitions

related news

Indian investors were extremely bullish on the crypto market at that time, with Zebpay, a cryptocurrency exchange, reporting 300,000-400,000 new users every month.

In a 2016 interview with DNA, Sandeep Goenka, co-founder of Zebpay, said that the company was raking in an annual turnover of Rs 500 crore in less than two years since inception.

The frenzy was such that nearly five million Indian users were trading popular digital currencies, bringing in monthly volumes of Rs10,000 crore.

However, all the hype came crashing down in April 2018, when RBI imposed a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies.

However, with today's judgement, the cryptocurrency has once again become the talk of the town and only time will tell if it can recapture its former glory.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.