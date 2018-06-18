Bank of International Settlements to publish two chapters on cryptocurrency

The forthcoming annual report of Bank of International Settlements (BIS) will incorporate two new chapters on cryptocurrencies.

As per a report by Coindesk, the thought that "many cryptocurrencies are ultimately get-rich-quick schemes." would be the prime focus of this upcoming report.

BIS explained that the credibility of currency is something that has public trust in the issuing entity or institution. The bank further stated that in order to gain success, it should have a proven record of earning the said trust. But in many institutions as far as cryptocurrencies are concerned, it is observed that the short experience only shows that technology – no matter how sophisticated – is nothing but a “poor substitute” for what is called a hard-earned trust

It was previously reported that public cryptocurrencies are not feasible options for a cashless society, which was an opinion piece written in part by Markets Committee chair Jackqueline Loh in March. This subject matter was tapped by BIS in the report.

BIS further added that digital currencies, particularly the ones issued by central banks, could only carry a plethora of unwelcome side effects and according to the bank, financial instability has become worse by supporting banks’ clients funnel their money from their respective accounts much quicker.

BIS does not deny the argument that in order to gauge the full potential more work is required while at the same time it does accepts that a digital currency of such nature would result beneficiary for payments. They even stepped ahead and took a middle-of-the-road perspective towards distributed ledge applications, suggesting that a promising technology does not mean it will be widely used by banking institutions which are known to be sharp criticizers of cryptocurrencies in the past.