Bank of England governor says cryptocurrency investors should be prepared to lose all their money

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on May 7 said cryptocurrencies "have no intrinsic value" and people who invest in them should be prepared to lose all their money.

"They have no intrinsic value. That doesn’t mean to say people don’t put value on them, because they can have extrinsic value. But they have no intrinsic value," Bailey responded on being asked about the rising value of cryptocurrencies at a press conference.

"I'm going to say this very bluntly again. Buy them only if you’re prepared to lose all your money," he added.

The meteoric rise of cryptocurrency in 2021 has once again brought back the talks of a bubble similar to that of 2017 when bitcoin blasted toward $20,000 only to sink as low as $3,122 a year later.

However, proponents of cryptocurrency say the landscape has changed tremendously since 2017, and institutional push will only help legitimise the going concern of cryptocurrencies going forward.

Recently, JPMorgan Chase announced that it may offer bitcoin to its wealthy clients. The actively managed bitcoin fund could be rolled out in the summer (June-August), media reports said.

Earlier in February, reports made rounds that Morgan Stanley's investment arm was assessing if bitcoin was a viable option for investors.

It came on the heels of Tesla accepting bitcoin as a mode of payment. The electric carmaker also invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin. In a bid to prove cryptocurrency's liquidity as an alternative to cash, Tesla on April 26, sold 10 percent of its bitcoin holdings.















