App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avoid cryptocurrency activities: Vietnam's securities regulator

The State Securities Commission (SSC) has warned industries to avoid transactions, issuance, and brokerage of cryptocurrencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In order to put a hold on cryptocurrency and blockchain activities, Vietnam's Securities Regulators have warned the country's industries and funds to avoid cryptocurrency related activities.

According to a report in Coindesk, the developments have been worked out since April 2018 when Vietnam's Prime Minister had asked its officials to control the management system related to cryptocurrencies. The use of cryptocurrencies as payment has been banned by the country since October 2017. However, there were speculations that the Prime Minister might reconsider its decision and recognize bitcoin as a legal tender.

The State Securities Commission (SSC) has warned industries to avoid transactions, issuance, and brokerage of cryptocurrencies. The SSC said that trading in cryptocurrencies is similar to money-laundering since they are not legal tenders. Furthermore, Vietnam's central bank, the State Bank of Vietnam had given a nod for banning the import of cryptocurrency mining devices last week. Even though the decision is temporary, it affected the crypto market in a negative way.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 09:48 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Current Affairs #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.