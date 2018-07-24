Autonomous Chinese region to ban Illegal bitcoin miners by August-end

As confirmed by a government agency, Xinjiang Uyghur, an autonomous region in China, is all prepared to eliminate "illegal" bitcoin mining operations by the end of August.

This confirmation came following the leak of a government notice issued by Xinjiang’s Economic and Information Commission (EIC), indicating that the authority was demanding the local utility companies report and shut down their illegal bitcoin mining operations. As per a report in Coindesk, an official from the Commission confirmed the authenticity of the document on Monday, mentioning that it was drafted by the EIC’s unit in charge of the region’s utility issues.

The decision was followed by a notice issued in January that required Xinjiang’s utility companies to make regular reports to the authorities on bitcoin activities locally, as a part of a wider move to eventually guide these entities to an “orderly exit” of the business in the area and nationwide. The document defined bitcoin miners as any operation that is not registered with the government as a licensed business entity or has been using electricity without formal contracts with utility firms are illegal bitcoin miners. It further states that the utility companies in the region are now tasked with the mission of shutting down such unlicensed operations. Their task would also be to report back to the authority on their progress by the end of August. The EIC wrote, “Local utility agencies and companies will be held accountable if they failed to shut down ‘illegal’ bitcoin mining operations.”

Scott Meng, the chief executive of a Canadian blockchain startup, said: "I have two partners (in the region): one has 18,000 crypto miners, the other has 40,000. And they have been crying for help in the past days, urging me to look for places in the US and Canada (as substitutes). But even for me, I have to get electricity first. And even if I had that, we need to build farms from scratch."