MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Australia should change laws to accommodate crypto, Senate report says

The report, published by the Senate's Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre on October 20, also calls for clarity on rules about when banks can refuse to deal with a business customer involved in cryptocurrency

Reuters
October 21, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the cryptocurrency sector, despite its huge growth in the past year, due to its high risks (Image: Shutterstock)

Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the cryptocurrency sector, despite its huge growth in the past year, due to its high risks (Image: Shutterstock)

Australia needs to introduce new regulations for digital asset miners, such as tax discounts and a licensing regime for cryptocurrency exchanges, to be "competitive with Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States", a Senate report said.

The report, published by the Senate's Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre on October 20, also calls for clarity on rules about when banks can refuse to deal with a business customer involved in cryptocurrency.

Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the cryptocurrency sector, despite its huge growth in the past year, due to its high risks.

Australia must fix its rules to make space for entities with a "decentralised autonomous company structure" and its tax rules so people only pay taxes on trading digital assets when they make a "clearly definable capital gain", the report added.

"It means Australians can have more control of their financial destiny rather than being dependent on endless intermediation," committee chair Andrew Bragg said.

Close

Related stories

"The committee has recommended a comprehensive crypto framework to deliver Australian leadership. We'll be competitive with Singapore, the UK and the US," he added.

Australia has struggled to keep pace with the growth in digital asset economy, which covers crypto exchanges, blockchain-based security tokens and non-fungible tokens, or "NFTs", which offer ownership of online properties.

The Australian Taxation Office has noted a "dramatic increase in trading" since early 2020 when COVID-19 lockdowns sparked a flurry of online investment activity, the report said, sending prices of some cryptocurrencies to record levels.

However, estimates of the size of the overall Australian digital assets market vary widely. A sixth of Australians owned cryptocurrency in 2021 worth A$8 billion ($6 billion), with bitcoin the most popular, researcher finder.com.au says.

Digital market participants welcomed the report but warned that rules needed to change faster.

It has "strong recommendations (but) the speed at which we're trying to actually implement regulatory change, and the speed with which this technology is changing, are just poles apart", said venture capital investor Mark Carnegie, who has digital asset interests.

Caroline Bowler, CEO of bitcoin exchange BTC Markets, said the report surpassed expectations by including "pragmatic recommendations ... to give a massive leg up in putting Australia on the global fintech map".

 
Reuters
Tags: #Australia #Business #cryptocurrency #Technology #world
first published: Oct 21, 2021 12:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.