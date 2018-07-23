Another billionaire hedge fund manager criticises bitcoin

The co-founder and manager of the money management firm Citadel, Ken Griffin, asserted his opinions about bitcoin by stating that none of his portfolio managers are interested in exposure to digital assets.

In his speech at the eighth annual Delivering Alpha Conference held in New York, Griffin said: “I don’t have a single portfolio manager [of mine] who has told me we should buy crypto, not a single portfolio manager.”

According to a report in The NewsBTC, Griffin went on to state that there wasn’t any need for bitcoin because taxes can’t be paid by it. He further cited, “What people don’t understand with cryptocurrencies versus the US dollar – you have to have the US dollar to pay your taxes at the end of the year. You don’t have a choice. There’s no need for cryptocurrencies. They’re a solution in search of [a] problem from my perspective.”

It is said that bitcoin was a direct response to the global recession of 2008 that was created by reckless speculation. With this announcement, Ken Griffin has joined the list of economic celebrities who have bashed Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and have voiced their hatred about blockchain publically.

Several other business and finance world giants have slammed the $127 billion cryptocurrency market in the past.

After the Delivering Alpha Conference, Griffin said: "I have a hard time finding myself wanting to be in a position of being a liquidity provider for a product I don’t believe in."