After layoffs, Vauld says it is suspending crypto withdrawals, looking for new investors citing financial challenges

Singapore-based crypto exchange Vauld said in a blog post on July 4 that the company has decided to suspend all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform with immediate effect amidst financial challenges arising from the crypto crash and drop in volumes due to the regime in India.

The company said that it is forced to look for new investors and explore restructuring options to stay afloat in the current environment.

Meanwhile, in what may come as a setback for the platform's customers, Vauld has said that it intends to apply to Singapore courts for a moratorium i.e. a suspension of the commencement or continuation of any proceedings against the company until it figures the best course of action.

This raises concerns over crypto exchanges being custodians of customers' tokens and holding back investments with no regulations to protect the interests of customers in the absence of any regulations around exchanges.

The announcement comes days after the company laid off 30 percent of its workforce. Moneycontrol was the first to report on June 21 that the company will be looking at reducing marketing expense, slowing hiring, reducing executive compensation by 50 percent and pausing most vendor engagements.

The company has engaged the services of Kroll Pte as its financial advisor, as well as Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP as legal advisors in India and Singapore respectively.