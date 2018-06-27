41 patent filings at People's Bank of China reveal the future of planned digital currency

In what can be seen as a major merger of cryptocurrencies and digital money, the Digital Currency Research Lab at People's Bank of China (PBoC) has received applications to file 41 patent applications.

With 12 months of inception, the total number of patents submitted by the lab has already reached 41, the number was authenticated by China's State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO). These patents are all part of an aim to create a digital currency which will combine the core features of cryptocurrency and the existing monetary system.

As per a report by Coindesk, all the 41 patent applications are focusing on a certain aspect of the digital currency system. And these combined patents would create a technology that issues a digital currency. Not only this, it will also provide a wallet that stores and transacts the asset in an "end-to-end" fashion.

According to PBoC's patents their ultimate goal is to "break the silo between blockchain-based cryptocurrency and the existing monetary system". This will enable the digital currency to sport cryptocurrency-like features while being widely used in the existing financial structure.

The research lab says “it strongly believes that they are building a mechanism that makes a crypto-featured digital currency more applicable in the financial world.”

The hybrid approach is also in line with opinions shared by the PBoC's vice governor Fan Yifei and Yao Qian, the head of the research lab. Who have both argued for a balance between the two poles of centralization and decentralization.

In a nutshell, it is the continuous efforts made by China's central bank to develop its own central bank digital currency. Needless to say, the bank also wants to potentially widen the application's role among other central institutions. The patent applications filed so far give this signal.