$1.5 trillion American investment fund Invesco to launch cryptocurrency ETFs

American investment management company Invesco has revealed plans to launch two cryptocurrency-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as regulators have repeatedly displayed an aversive attitude towards cryptocurrencies and have called for tighter regulations.

About 85 percent of the Invesco Galaxy Blockchain Economy ETF and the Invesco Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF will be in crypto-linked equities, Invesco which holds nearly $1.5 trillion in assets, said in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The remaining of the portfolio will be in trusts and futures that linked to cryptocurrencies.

"The Fund will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies or crypto assets directly and will not invest in initial coin offerings," the SEC filing said. "The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to crypto assets by virtue of its investments in companies that use one or more crypto assets as part of their business activities or that hold crypto-assets as proprietary investments."

Invesco became the latest in the line of investment companies pursuing cryptocurrency ETFs. At least 12 other such firms including Fidelity Investments, Grayscale Investments and WisdomTree Investments are currently pursuing a Bitcoin ETF while the SEC has acknowledged at least six applications, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Securities and Exchange chief Gary Gensler had called on Congress for tighter regulations saying that none of the cryptocurrency exchanges has registered with the SEC, posing a substantial risk to investors as compared to traditional securities markets, and correspondingly greater opportunities for fraud and manipulation.