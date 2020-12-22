Cryptocurrency-trading platform CoinDCX gets Rs 100 crore in Series B funding

Mumbai-based cryptocurrency-trading platform CoinDCX has raised Rs 100 crore in its series B round of funding led by Block.one. The round also saw participation from DG, Jump Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Mehta Ventures and Alex Pack.

Block.one is a blockchain platform company. Jump Capital is a VC firm which invests across fintech, B2B SaaS, IT and data infrastructure. Coinbase Ventures is the VC arm of San Francisco headquartered crypto trading platform Coinbase. Mehta Ventures has investments in startups like Wow Momo, Box8, Mech Mocha among others.

This is the third funding round for the crypto exchange which had till date raised more than $5 million from multiple large investors, many of who participated in this round too. The startup had secured its series A round in March 2020.

While the entire country hunkered down during 2020, the crypto trading business gained massive momentum world over. CoinDCX scaled up its team too, increasing its team size by three times and continues to hire aggressively. The startup has set a target to get 50 million Indian users into the CoinDCX app and get them to start trading in virtual currencies.

As per numbers shared by the company the exchange saw over three times growth in the overall volume traded and saw four times quarter-over-quarter growth in daily active users, in the Apr-Jun quarter. Between July and December CoinDCX saw a 12 percent increase in signups and 20 percent increase in trading volume.

Crypto rally continues globally on institutional buying, India still sees mostly retail trading

Investors who have put their bets on CoinDCX commented that just like the global crypto trading space is expanding rapidly, India with its massive population is expected to generate massive volumes of trades too. However, the country is still in a state of limbo with respect to crypto regulations and crypto trading which has created uncertainty of sorts.

Interestingly while banks are working with crypto platforms and supporting their business, there is a bill lying with the Indian Parliament which talks about banning trading and possessing crypto assets. Industry sources believe, given the global institutional support for virtual currencies, the country might not go for a total ban anymore, rather look to restrict its uses and regulate it. Besides CoinDCX, there are other prominent crypto platforms in the country like Unocoin, Zebpay and WazirX.