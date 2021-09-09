MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 9: Cardano falls more than 18% in a week

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 9: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.09 trillion, a decrease of 0.64 percent in the past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST
Cardano (Representative image)

Cardano (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, with Cardano down more than 18 percent in the past week.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.09 trillion, a decrease of 0.64 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at above $46,000, down more than 2 percent, and Ethereum is down 0.66 percent. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost more than 7 percent in the past week.

Also read: Cryptocurrency prices have been falling - here is why

As of 7.29 am IST on September 8, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume (24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$46,149.56-2.19%-7.16%$866,621,037,247$48,625,719,22418,810,518 BTC
Ethereum$3,498.17-0.66%-7.23%$409,644,355,386.00$30,803,311,229117,444,836 ETH
Cardano$2.44-3.04%-18.02%$78,127,687,670.00$7,914,161,29132,025,859,375 ADA
Binance Coin$413.42-2.03%-17.27%$69,344,832,674$2,890,457,178168,137,036 BNB
Tether$1.00-0.00%0.01%$68,646,742,992$121,900,266,21468,625,377,886 USDT
Solana$209.0316.45%88.35%$61,031,366,205$15,334,973,507292,840,036 SOL
XRP$1.10-3.55%-11.38%$51,077,516,924$7,274,659,33846,585,282,244 XRP
Dogecoin$0.25-2.94%-16.64%$33,195,684,396$3,053,807,114131,200,542,911 DOGE
USD Coin$1.000.01%0.06%$28,596,766,290$4,537,404,32428,591,923,591 USDC
Polkadot$27.63-3.01%-14.59%$27,209,691,600$3,099,464,309987,579,315 DOT
You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 9, 2021 07:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.