Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 9: Cardano falls more than 18% in a week

Cardano (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, with Cardano down more than 18 percent in the past week.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.09 trillion, a decrease of 0.64 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at above $46,000, down more than 2 percent, and Ethereum is down 0.66 percent. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost more than 7 percent in the past week.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume (24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $46,149.56 -2.19% -7.16% $866,621,037,247 $48,625,719,224 18,810,518 BTC Ethereum $3,498.17 -0.66% -7.23% $409,644,355,386.00 $30,803,311,229 117,444,836 ETH Cardano $2.44 -3.04% -18.02% $78,127,687,670.00 $7,914,161,291 32,025,859,375 ADA Binance Coin $413.42 -2.03% -17.27% $69,344,832,674 $2,890,457,178 168,137,036 BNB Tether $1.00 -0.00% 0.01% $68,646,742,992 $121,900,266,214 68,625,377,886 USDT Solana $209.03 16.45% 88.35% $61,031,366,205 $15,334,973,507 292,840,036 SOL XRP $1.10 -3.55% -11.38% $51,077,516,924 $7,274,659,338 46,585,282,244 XRP Dogecoin $0.25 -2.94% -16.64% $33,195,684,396 $3,053,807,114 131,200,542,911 DOGE USD Coin $1.00 0.01% 0.06% $28,596,766,290 $4,537,404,324 28,591,923,591 USDC Polkadot $27.63 -3.01% -14.59% $27,209,691,600 $3,099,464,309 987,579,315 DOT