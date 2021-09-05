Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 5: Cardano falls more than 3%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed, with Cardano losing more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.28 trillion, an increase of 0.33 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading marginally higher at around $50,000, while Ethereum has fallen more than 1 percent to $3,800.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $49,988.34 0.65% 1.03% $940,939,609,866 $36,988,750,911 18,806,631 BTC Ethereum $3,885.51 -1.08% 18.49% $457,003,422,845 $20,410,134,219 117,391,819 ETH Cardano $2.84 -3.22% -0.18% $91,112,890,553 $4,649,346,756 32,014,070,197 ADA Binance Coin $494.21 1.28% 0.35% $83,235,054,777 $2,291,134,560 168,137,036 BNB Tether $1.00 0.01% -0.02% $66,802,972,289 $84,384,298,253 66,778,877,886 USDT XRP $1.25 -1.74% 7.78% $58,471,533,073 $4,280,425,571 46,542,338,341 XRP Solana $142.70 -3.03% 47.18% $41,793,974,503 $3,923,855,970 291,257,797 SOL Dogecoin $0.30 2.26% 3.87% $39,592,191,336 $2,319,746,759 131,142,158,153 DOGE Polkadot $32.33 -3.67% 22.48% $32,068,205,325 $1,451,586,320 987,579,315 DOT USD Coin $1.00 -0.04% -0.04% $27,674,766,573 $2,516,393,604 27,679,150,327 USDC

As of 7.04 am IST on September 5, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com ):

You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.