MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 4: Ethereum up more than 5%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 4: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.27 trillion, a 3.45 percent increase in the past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green, with Ethereum up more than 5 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.27 trillion, a 3.45 percent increase in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum is trading at above $3,900, gaining more than 20 percent in the past seven days.

Bitcoin is trading at just below $50,000, after crossing that mark on September 3 for the first time in three months.

As of 7.08 am IST on September 4, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$49,755.482.30%1.33%$933,582,985,424$42,608,778,273.0018,805,662 BTC
Ethereum$3,934.255.07%20.62%$460,756,014,289$25,655,381,698117,378,396 ETH
Cardano$2.940.40%2.12%$93,867,577,033$5,025,026,77732,014,097,284 ADA
Binance Coin$488.342.02%-0.40%$82,011,816,995$2,009,121,765168,137,036 BNB
Tether$1.00-0.01%-0.01%$66,796,465,937$92,754,768,76566,774,877,886 USDT
XRP$1.283.33%8.69%$59,269,063,459$5,698,331,33846,542,338,341 XRP
Solana$147.1610.44%70.14%$42,956,373,840$7,120,568,928291,258,149 SOL
Dogecoin$0.291.40%-0.17%$38,554,960,693$2,241,093,659131,128,539,044 DOGE
Polkadot$33.636.97%27.99%$33,155,481,147$2,328,806,074987,579,315 DOT
USD Coin$1.00-0.01%0.01%$27,614,967,004$3,272,926,51527,616,466,391 USDC
You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 4, 2021 07:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.