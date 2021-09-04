Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 4: Ethereum up more than 5%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green, with Ethereum up more than 5 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.27 trillion, a 3.45 percent increase in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum is trading at above $3,900, gaining more than 20 percent in the past seven days.

Bitcoin is trading at just below $50,000, after crossing that mark on September 3 for the first time in three months.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $49,755.48 2.30% 1.33% $933,582,985,424 $42,608,778,273.00 18,805,662 BTC Ethereum $3,934.25 5.07% 20.62% $460,756,014,289 $25,655,381,698 117,378,396 ETH Cardano $2.94 0.40% 2.12% $93,867,577,033 $5,025,026,777 32,014,097,284 ADA Binance Coin $488.34 2.02% -0.40% $82,011,816,995 $2,009,121,765 168,137,036 BNB Tether $1.00 -0.01% -0.01% $66,796,465,937 $92,754,768,765 66,774,877,886 USDT XRP $1.28 3.33% 8.69% $59,269,063,459 $5,698,331,338 46,542,338,341 XRP Solana $147.16 10.44% 70.14% $42,956,373,840 $7,120,568,928 291,258,149 SOL Dogecoin $0.29 1.40% -0.17% $38,554,960,693 $2,241,093,659 131,128,539,044 DOGE Polkadot $33.63 6.97% 27.99% $33,155,481,147 $2,328,806,074 987,579,315 DOT USD Coin $1.00 -0.01% 0.01% $27,614,967,004 $3,272,926,515 27,616,466,391 USDC