Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 2: Ethereum, Dogecoin up 10%

El Salvador will be the first in the world to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender. (Image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green, with Ethereum and Dogecoin up 10 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.23 trillion, a 6.94 percent increase in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading 6 percent higher at above $49,000, gaining more than 1 percent in a week.

Ethereum has gained more than 17 percent in the past week, and Dogecoin has risen over 4 percent.

Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson described cryptocurrencies as a "bubble" that would prove to be "worthless".

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $49,693.96 6.08% 1.85% $934,456,795,210 $39,796,616,758 18,803,893 BTC Ethereum $3,771 10.08% 17.25% $443,745,047,203 $30,297,719,834 117,352,431 ETH Cardano $2.98 8.21% 9.13% $95,701,827,935 $5,361,723,892 32,145,348,141 ADA Binance Coin $497.00 7.97% -2.76% $83,839,378,371 $2,578,730,760 168,137,036 BNB Tether $1.00 -0.02% -0.01% $65,770,703,184 $85,943,275,118 65,754,678,008 USDT XRP $1.24 5.60% 6.11% $57,715,381,075 $4,976,839,424 46,542,338,341 XRP Dogecoin $0.30 10.09% 4.62% $39,867,702,483 $2,588,970,880 131,114,847,997 DOGE Solana $111.37 1.12% 52.26% $32,284,766,686 $3,741,525,672 290,716,580 SOL Polkadot $32.56 7.09% 25.85% $32,154,045,784 $3,228,179,126 987,579,315 DOT USD Coin $1.00 -0.04% -0.04% $27,487,052,553 $3,220,747,204 27,495,084,482 USDC