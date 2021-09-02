MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 2: Ethereum, Dogecoin up 10%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 2: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.23 trillion, a 6.94 percent increase in the past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST
El Salvador will be the first in the world to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender. (Image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green, with Ethereum and Dogecoin up 10 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.23 trillion, a 6.94 percent increase in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading 6 percent higher at above $49,000, gaining more than 1 percent in a week.

Ethereum has gained more than 17 percent in the past week, and Dogecoin has risen over 4 percent.

Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson described cryptocurrencies as a "bubble" that would prove to be "worthless".

As of 7.54 am IST on September 2, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$49,693.966.08%1.85%$934,456,795,210$39,796,616,75818,803,893 BTC
Ethereum$3,77110.08%17.25%$443,745,047,203$30,297,719,834117,352,431 ETH
Cardano$2.988.21%9.13%$95,701,827,935$5,361,723,89232,145,348,141 ADA
Binance Coin$497.007.97%-2.76%$83,839,378,371$2,578,730,760168,137,036 BNB
Tether$1.00-0.02%-0.01%$65,770,703,184$85,943,275,11865,754,678,008 USDT
XRP$1.245.60%6.11%$57,715,381,075$4,976,839,42446,542,338,341 XRP
Dogecoin$0.3010.09%4.62%$39,867,702,483$2,588,970,880131,114,847,997 DOGE
Solana$111.371.12%52.26%$32,284,766,686$3,741,525,672290,716,580 SOL
Polkadot$32.567.09%25.85%$32,154,045,784$3,228,179,126987,579,315 DOT
USD Coin$1.00-0.04%-0.04%$27,487,052,553$3,220,747,20427,495,084,482 USDC
You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 2, 2021 08:12 am

