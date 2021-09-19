Cryptocurrency prices today on September 19: Polkadot up more than 1%

Cardano (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed, with Polkadot trading mroe than 1 percent higher.

The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has risen 0.75 percent over the past day to $2.14 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

At the time of writing this copy, Bitcoin is trading slightly higher, at above Rs 37 lakh.

Name Price 24h % Bitcoin ₹37,53,005 0.62% Ethereum ₹2,68,918.4 0.33% Cardano ₹184.9124 -0.32% Binance Coin ₹32,150 0.43% Tether ₹78.26 -0.10% XRP ₹84.3575 -0.43% Polkadot ₹2689.89 1.96% Dogecoin ₹18.8597 0.37%