Cryptocurrency prices today on September 18: Ethereum falls more than 2%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed, with Ethereum falling more than 2 percent.

The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen 1.71 percent over the past day to $2.13 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

At the time of writing this copy, Ethereum is trading at above $3,400 (above Rs 2.5 lakh)

Name Price 24h % Bitcoin ₹37,29,999 0.90% Ethereum ₹2,68,230.0 -2.81% Cardano ₹185.21 -0.95% Binance Coin ₹32,078.58 -1.83% Tether ₹78.32 1.47% XRP ₹83.75 -0.72% Polkadot ₹2,654 4.66% Dogecoin ₹18.95 2.14