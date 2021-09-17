MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency prices today on September 17: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in the red

Cryptocurrency prices today on September 17: The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen 0.66 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.16 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Cardano (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, with Bitcoin seeing a slight drop.

Check the prices of some of the top cryptocurrencies (Prices taken at 8 am from WazirX):
NamePrice24h %
Bitcoin₹37,02,434-0.44%
Ethereum₹2,76,299.9-0.90%
Cardano₹187-2.45%
Binance Coin₹32,405.79-2.41%
Tether₹77.25-0.28%
 
first published: Sep 17, 2021 08:42 am

