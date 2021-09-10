Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 10: Binance Coin up more than 6%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed, with Binance Coin gaining more than 6 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.15 trillion, an increase of 2.23 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading more than 1 percent higher at above $46,000 but has lost more than 4 percent in the last seven days.

Ethereum is trading marginally lower at above $3,400, and has fallen more than 7 percent in the past week.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume (24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $46,845.70 1.53% -4.21% $881,131,633,463 $38,214,189,244 18,811,500 BTC Ethereum $3,491.13 -0.20% -7.29% $410,338,190,446 $23,778,866,154 6,806,769 ETH 117,460,483 ETH Cardano $2.56 5.41% -12.87% $81,746,650,267.00 $5,941,878,789 32,025,817,256 ADA Binance Coin $435.58 6.27% -9.72% $73,088,646,648.00 $2,492,923,435 168,137,036 BNB Tether $1.00 -0.03% -0.04% $68,347,124,251 $99,456,685,918 68,349,613,035 USDT Solana $196.45 -6.97% 47.55% $56,665,119,039 $11,042,382,608 293,069,159 SOL XRP $1.18 7.56% -5.13% $55,294,556,483 $6,802,698,224 46,585,282,244 XRP Dogecoin $0.26 1.59% -11.95% $33,637,127,498 $1,804,643,403 131,214,326,800 DOGE Polkadot $32.32 16.94% 1.88% $31,398,747,094 $3,535,338,154 987,579,315 DOT USD Coin $1.00 -0.05% -0.01% $28,900,134,570 $3,276,968,728 28,906,159,361 USDC