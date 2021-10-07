Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 7: Bitcoin up more than 8%

Most cryptocurrencies are trading mixed on October 7. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.28 trillion, up 2.78 percent in the past 24 hours.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $145.32 billion, an increase of 30.89 percent.

Bitcoin's price is currently just above Rs 42 lakh (around $56,000) and its dominance is 45.27 percent, an increase of 1.70 percent over the day.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinswitch Kuber on October 6 said it has raised over $260 million led by new investors Coinbase Ventures and top Silicon Valley fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), bumping up its valuation four times in six months to $1.9 billion.

Existing backers Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Paradigm invested as well. The deal makes CoinSwitch India's second cryptocurrency unicorn and 30th unicorn of 2021 in a record year for startup fundraising. Unicorns are private companies valued at a billion dollars or more.

US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Wednesday unveiled two new Justice Department enforcement initiatives aimed at targeting cryptocurrencies and government contractors who fail to report cyber breaches.

Monaco announced on Wednesday, during a virtual speech at the Aspen Cyber Summit, the launch of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, whose goal will be to "strengthen" the Justice Department's ability to disable financial markets that allow cybercriminals to "flourish."

Name Price (INR) 24h % Bitcoin 42,45,513 8.13% Ethereum 2,73,591 2.38% Tether 77.75 1.60% Cardano 168.33 -0.98% Binance Coin 33,245.39 -0.78% XRP 82.07 -0.27% Solana 11,825 -5.35% Polkadot 2,405.27 0.63% Doegecoin 19.0322 -0.77%