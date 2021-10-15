MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 15: Ethereum up more than 4%

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that cryptocurrencies were too unstable to be used to settle oil contracts but that they still deserved a place as a means of payment. (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are trading mixed on October 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.43 trillion, a 1.93 percent increase in the past 24 hours.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $102.5 billion, a decline of 11.63 percent.

Bitcoin is priced at above Rs 45 lakh, and its market dominance is currently 45.86 percent, a decrease of 0.14 percent over the previous day.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's NFT collection raked in sales of more than 1 million BOLLY tokens in just about three hours. The frenzy did not end here, and almost 2 million tokens were sold out within 7 hours. The mania continued as more than 3 million BOLLY coins in circulation were lapped up in just over 24 hours by the public. The sales figure currently stands at around 3.4 million tokens and counting.

Notably, around 19 million BOLLY Coins are available for circulation in the first round, with each token valued at around 0.1 dollars, which can be brought using either of the stablecoins like USDC (USD Coin) or BUSD (Binance USD).

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that cryptocurrencies were too unstable to be used to settle oil contracts but that they still deserved a place as a means of payment.

Putin made the remarks in an interview with CNBC that was published on the Kremlin's website on Thursday. He was asked if he could see oil contracts being denominated in cryptocurrencies instead of dollars in future.

As off 8.25 am IST on October 15, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NamePrice (INR)24h %
Bitcoin45,98,5821.40%
Ethereum2,97,099.94.95%
Binance Coin36,838.241.98%
Cardano170.000.00%
Tether78.010.10%
XRP88.00-0.51%
Solana11,706-0.20%
Polkadot3,162-1.71%
Dogecoin18.2-1.72%
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 15, 2021 09:18 am

