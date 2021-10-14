Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 14: Bitcoin up more than 2%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are trading in the green on October 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.39 trillion, a 3.11 percent increase in the past 24 hours.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.49 billion, a jump of 9.24 percent.

Bitcoin has priced at above Rs 44 lakh, and its market dominance is currently 46.03 percent, a decrease of 0.22 percent over the previous day.

Salman Khan has become one of the first Bollywood A-listers to commit to entering the relatively nascent and rapidly growing Indian NFT space with Bollycoin, a platform started by producer-director Atul Agnihotri with the intention of bridging the mass connect that Bollywood is replete with and which currently eludes the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

In his tweet, Khan said, "Aa raha hu main NFTs lekar", confirming his association with the platform with Salman Khan Static NFTs.

On October 11, the former Indian captain-turned-commentator announced a non-fungible tokens (NFTs) drop of the "Sunil Gavaskar collection" on his Instagram account.

"I'm launching my Virtual Hall of Fame and the first ever NFT drop. The Sunil Gavaskar collection," Gavaskar said. Those interested in the collection have to sign up on alwaysfirst.io.

The theme "Always first" is a nod to Gavaskar’s pioneering feats in world cricket.

"I've been blessed to have been always first," Gavaskar said in the Instagram post. "The first to get to 30 Test centuries, and then to get to 34 Test centuries, the first to get to 10,000 Test runs."

Name Price (INR) 24h % Bitcoin 45,20,537 2.66% Ethereum 2,83,595.4 3.48% Cardano 170.32 1.60% Binance Coin 36,119.81 -0.16% Tether 77.91 -0.70% XRP 88.33 1.68% Solana 11,651.88 -1.78% Polkadot 3,200 15.52% Dogecoin 18.3489 2.64%