MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 14: Bitcoin up more than 2%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 14: The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.49 billion, a jump of 9.24 percent.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are trading in the green on October 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.39 trillion, a 3.11 percent increase in the past 24 hours.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.49 billion, a jump of 9.24 percent.

Bitcoin has priced at above Rs 44 lakh, and its market dominance is currently 46.03 percent, a decrease of 0.22 percent over the previous day.

Salman Khan has become one of the first Bollywood A-listers to commit to entering the relatively nascent and rapidly growing Indian NFT space with Bollycoin,  a platform started by producer-director Atul Agnihotri with the intention of bridging the mass connect that Bollywood is replete with and which currently eludes the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

In his tweet, Khan said, "Aa raha hu main NFTs lekar", confirming his association with the platform with Salman Khan Static NFTs.

Close

Related stories

On October 11, the former Indian captain-turned-commentator announced a non-fungible tokens (NFTs) drop of the "Sunil Gavaskar collection" on his Instagram account.

"I'm launching my Virtual Hall of Fame and the first ever NFT drop. The Sunil Gavaskar collection," Gavaskar said. Those interested in the collection have to sign up on alwaysfirst.io.

The theme "Always first" is a nod to Gavaskar’s pioneering feats in world cricket.

"I've been blessed to have been always first," Gavaskar said in the Instagram post. "The first to get to 30 Test centuries, and then to get to 34 Test centuries, the first to get to 10,000 Test runs."

As off 7.44 am IST on October 14, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NamePrice (INR)24h %
Bitcoin45,20,5372.66%
Ethereum2,83,595.43.48%
Cardano170.321.60%
Binance Coin36,119.81-0.16%
Tether77.91-0.70%
XRP88.331.68%
Solana11,651.88-1.78%
Polkadot3,20015.52%
Dogecoin18.34892.64%

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 14, 2021 08:08 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.