Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 17: Bitcoin down more than 2%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 17: Bitcoin is trading 2.9 percent lower at above $46,000, while Etherum is trading 4.3 percent lower at above $3,100.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed, with Bitcoin down more than 2 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.98 trillion, a decrease of 3.01 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading 2.9 percent lower at above $46,000, while Etherum is trading 4.3 percent lower at above $3,100.

As of 7.14 am IST on August 17, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$46,199-2.93%0.61%$868,333,074,181$32,787,593,13718,788,362 BTC
Ethereum$3,165-4.37%1.31%$370,196,872,806$23,006,020,153117,135,303 ETH
Binance Coin$4200.82%19.43%$70,554,331,257$2,647,786,863168,137,036 BNB
Cardano$23.00%42.97%$67,355,308,120$4,404,952,47332,127,776,180 ADA
Tether$1-0.01%0.02%$64,076,818,004$84,855,208,13164,046,734,131 USDT
XRP$1-10.35%45.75%$54,451,627,872$8,502,199,12346,417,606,117 XRP
Dogecoin$0-4.82%26.96%$42,319,347,528$6,384,537,155130,882,104,449 DOGE
USD Coin$10.05%0.04%$27,425,058,474$2,843,559,92127,419,860,297 USDC
Polkadot$2610.05%25.41%$25,129,331,967$2,880,553,428986,810,062 DOT
Solana$6821.09%74.02%$19,438,150,747$3,979,455,318286,294,773 SOL
You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 17, 2021 07:35 am

