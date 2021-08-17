Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 17: Bitcoin down more than 2%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed, with Bitcoin down more than 2 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.98 trillion, a decrease of 3.01 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading 2.9 percent lower at above $46,000, while Etherum is trading 4.3 percent lower at above $3,100.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $46,199 -2.93% 0.61% $868,333,074,181 $32,787,593,137 18,788,362 BTC Ethereum $3,165 -4.37% 1.31% $370,196,872,806 $23,006,020,153 117,135,303 ETH Binance Coin $420 0.82% 19.43% $70,554,331,257 $2,647,786,863 168,137,036 BNB Cardano $2 3.00% 42.97% $67,355,308,120 $4,404,952,473 32,127,776,180 ADA Tether $1 -0.01% 0.02% $64,076,818,004 $84,855,208,131 64,046,734,131 USDT XRP $1 -10.35% 45.75% $54,451,627,872 $8,502,199,123 46,417,606,117 XRP Dogecoin $0 -4.82% 26.96% $42,319,347,528 $6,384,537,155 130,882,104,449 DOGE USD Coin $1 0.05% 0.04% $27,425,058,474 $2,843,559,921 27,419,860,297 USDC Polkadot $26 10.05% 25.41% $25,129,331,967 $2,880,553,428 986,810,062 DOT Solana $68 21.09% 74.02% $19,438,150,747 $3,979,455,318 286,294,773 SOL