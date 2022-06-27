Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 27: Bitcoin, Ether down marginally; Polkadot biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 27 as the global crypto market-cap declined 1.19 per cent to $947.66 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, total crypto market volume rose 14.44 per cent to $56.82 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.22 billion, 9.19 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $50.25 billion, 88.43 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.46 per cent. This was a 0.03 per cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

In other news, Wire Network has launched an interoperability protocol that gives users access to a universal, readable wallet address to send and receive non-fungible tokens as well as perform cryptocurrency swaps across any blockchain.

The Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol (UPAP) is a blockchain technology that leads a line-up of innovations focused on usability, gaming, scalability, and security for cryptocurrencies and decentralised applications (dapps).

At 8:15 am on June 27, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,59,967 -0.04% Ethereum 1,01,899 -0.09% Tether 83.14 0.69% Cardano 41.5033 0% Binance Coin 19,210.01 -2.29% XRP 30.4998 1.22% Polkadot 656 -3.14% Dogecoin 6.2397 11.62%

Moneycontrol News