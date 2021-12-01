MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices on December 1: Solana, Ethereum, Tether rise as Bitcoin, XRP falls

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $130.78 billion, rising substantially by 21.25 percent. While DeFi ($19.62billion) accounted for 15.00percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($102.91 billion) made for 78.69 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation surged 1.68 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.65 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $57,216.1 saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.72 percent over the last day to stand at 40.86 percent.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell by 0.49 percent, while Ethereum ($4,699), which surged by 5.17 percent. Binance Coin ($631.40) rose by around 1 percent. Additionally, Solana ($212.43) rose by 3.34 percent,  Cardano ($1.57) fell by 2 percent, Avalanche ($126.47) surged by 3.65 percent, Polkadot ($38.19) surged by 3.72 and Litecoin ($209.6) also rose by 2.42 percent.

Memecoins SHIB surged around 8.47 percent, while DOGE declined by 1.36 percent.

The government will introduce the new, re-worked Crypto Bill in Parliament after Cabinet approval, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned yesterday. The Finance Minister also said that NFT regulation is also being discussed.

Close

"This is a risky area & not in a complete regulatory framework. No decision was taken on banning its advertisements. Steps are taken to create awareness through RBI and SEBI. Govt will soon introduce a Bill", said Sitharaman.

As of 7:48 am today, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin43,82,110+1.44
Ethereum3,43,507+5.4
Cardano121.4+1.6
Tether77.14 +2.58
Solana15,641+1.83
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency Bill
first published: Dec 1, 2021 08:11 am

