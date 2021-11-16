MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cryptocurrency: Far deeper issues involved, RBI has serious concerns, says Shaktikanta Das

Das says he is yet to see any serious discussions on cryptocurrency. The blockchain technology is ten-year-old and can grow even without cryptocurrencies

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
November 16, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
Nucleus | Nucleus is a Stable Supply token which gives devs access to dev teams and marketing teams to launch or run your token and exposure to exclusive buyers who will help your token grow. Nucleus is the recent addition in the market.

Nucleus | Nucleus is a Stable Supply token which gives devs access to dev teams and marketing teams to launch or run your token and exposure to exclusive buyers who will help your token grow. Nucleus is the recent addition in the market.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shatikanta Das has said the central bank has serious concerns as "far deeper" issues are involved in cryptocurrency.

The remarks come amid reports that the government is likely to table a cryptocurrency bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which is likely to be held at the end of the month.

"When the central bank says we have serious concerns after due internal deliberations, there are far deeper issues involved," said Das at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave on November 16.

Das further said he was yet to see any serious discussions on cryptocurrency. The blockchain technology is 10 years old and the technology can grow even without cryptocurrencies, he said.

The urgency to introduce the cryptocurrency bill at the earliest comes in the light of what many in the government see as unchecked growth of an unregulated sector and can be gauged from the multiple meetings being held, including one chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Close

Related stories

The winter session is likely to be held from November 29 to around December 13, and one of the sticking points is the tax treatment of the sector, Moneycontrol reported on November 15. These issues are expected to be dealt with soon and that cabinet approval could be sought this month itself.

On November 13, Prime Minister Modi had chaired a meeting on cryptocurrency, which was followed by a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance with various stakeholders from the digital currency ecosystem
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #cryptocurrencies
first published: Nov 16, 2021 05:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.