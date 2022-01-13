MARKET NEWS

Crypto wallets vs exchange: where to store your cryptocurrency?

Most beginners purchasing their first cryptocurrencies tend to leave it in their exchange wallets, without realizing that they do not really 'own' their crypto. The best way to safeguard your crypto is to self custody it in your own wallet. In this video, Rahul Jagtiani, Consulting Editor, MoneyControl and Harsh Agrawal, founder & CEO, Coinsutra, and author of HODL, dive into the topic of crypto wallets. They discuss the numerous kinds of crypto wallets, various brand names as well as best practices. Watch this video to know more.

