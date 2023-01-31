 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crypto lender Celsius propped up its token, benefiting insiders: U.S. bankruptcy examiner

Jan 31, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

Crypto lenders such as Celsius boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans. New Jersey-based Celsius filed for U.S. bankruptcy in July last year, after freezing customer withdrawals from its platform.

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network used investor money and customer deposits to prop up its own token, inflating its balance sheet while two of its founders cashed out millions, a U.S. court-ordered examiner report released on Tuesday showed.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn, who is overseeing the Chapter 11 case, appointed former prosecutor Shoba Pillay as an independent examiner in September.

She was tasked with investigating accusations by Celsius customers that the company operated as a Ponzi scheme and also with reporting on its handling of cryptocurrency deposits.