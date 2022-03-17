English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cruising through volatility with the power of asset allocation

    How does one prepare for a Market Crash? How can investors safeguard their portfolio and be ready when the next crash comes along? To get more insights, Moneycontrol spoke to two of our popular smallcase managers, Atanuu Agarrwal, Co-Founder and CEO of UpsideAI and Alok Dharia, Co-Founder of QCAlpha.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    When Russia declared war on Ukraine, the market fell considerably. It has left investors with losses and a lot of uncertainty. Although the markets have picked up ever since none of us can predict events that might crash the market again. So how does one prepare for a Market Crash? How can an investor safeguard their portfolio and be ready when the next crash comes along?

    To get more insights we spoke to two of our popular smallcase managers, Atanuu Agarrwal, Co-Founder and CEO of UpsideAI and Alok Dharia, Co-Founder of QCAlpha.

    Atanuu Agarrwal

    “This current market correction is a great event for most new investors who came into the market in 2020. It told an investor 2 things –

    1. Quality of the portfolio – is there a lot of low quality/ high beta stocks in the portfolio;

    2. Risk Appetite to handle volatility and a falling portfolio. Investing should be done in a way so that you can sleep better at night, and knowing your risk threshold is an important part of that.


    Based on what you have learnt about your own portfolio, you should now do two things –

    1. Asset Allocation between different asset classes. We launched our flagship asset allocator product in December and it automatically moved 30%+ in gold – this helped us be slightly positive when the market was crashing; and

    2. Slowly Rebalance your portfolio into better quality companies.”


    Shockproof smallcase by Upside AI


    Close

    Related stories

    Alok Dharia

    Alok Dharia echos on this and shared that

    Asset allocation provides a long-term framework to structure and plan a portfolio. The essence of dynamic asset allocation is to decide the weightage to be allocated to each asset class for the amount of risk you are willing to take and change these weights according to the market regime.

    Quantitative analysis can be of great help in the dynamic asset allocation of the assets in the portfolio. Momentum, volatility, and correlation are among the most preferred quantitative factors which can be used as a signal to alter the asset allocation.

    Declining momentum or/and increasing volatility in any of the asset classes can give us an early signal of exit from that particular asset class and switch to another asset class in which the volatility is decreasing or/and momentum is increasing.”

    QCAlpha Momentum smallcase by QCAlpha

    Perhaps these suggestions and strategies could help one create a dynamic portfolio that could quite possibly be ready when the volatility increase or the next Market Crash hits.

    To know more about smallcases on MoneyControl, click here - https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/smallcase
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #asset allocation #Russia Ukraine Conflict #smallcase #stock market
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 11:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.