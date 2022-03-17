Cruising through volatility with the power of asset allocation

Representative image

When Russia declared war on Ukraine, the market fell considerably. It has left investors with losses and a lot of uncertainty. Although the markets have picked up ever since none of us can predict events that might crash the market again. So how does one prepare for a Market Crash? How can an investor safeguard their portfolio and be ready when the next crash comes along?

To get more insights we spoke to two of our popular smallcase managers, Atanuu Agarrwal, Co-Founder and CEO of UpsideAI and Alok Dharia, Co-Founder of QCAlpha.

Atanuu Agarrwal



Quality of the portfolio – is there a lot of low quality/ high beta stocks in the portfolio;

Risk Appetite to handle volatility and a falling portfolio. Investing should be done in a way so that you can sleep better at night, and knowing your risk threshold is an important part of that.





Asset Allocation between different asset classes. We launched our flagship asset allocator product in December and it automatically moved 30%+ in gold – this helped us be slightly positive when the market was crashing; and

Slowly Rebalance your portfolio into better quality companies.”



“This current market correction is a great event for most new investors who came into the market in 2020. It told an investor 2 things –Based on what you have learnt about your own portfolio, you should now do two things –

Alok Dharia

Alok Dharia echos on this and shared that

“Asset allocation provides a long-term framework to structure and plan a portfolio. The essence of dynamic asset allocation is to decide the weightage to be allocated to each asset class for the amount of risk you are willing to take and change these weights according to the market regime.

Quantitative analysis can be of great help in the dynamic asset allocation of the assets in the portfolio. Momentum, volatility, and correlation are among the most preferred quantitative factors which can be used as a signal to alter the asset allocation.

in any of the asset classes can give us an early signal of exit from that particular asset class and switch to another asset class in which the volatility is decreasing or/and momentum is increasing.”

Perhaps these suggestions and strategies could help one create a dynamic portfolio that could quite possibly be ready when the volatility increase or the next Market Crash hits.