App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Crude shipments to India's BPCL refinery delayed due to heavy rains: Sources

Three vessels, including two very large crude oil carriers (VLCC) and one Suezmax, have been waiting to unload crude oil for 5 to 12 days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crude oil shipments to Bharat Petroleum's Kochi refinery in India are delayed due to heavy rains preventing vessels from berthing, two industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Three vessels, including two very large crude oil carriers (VLCC) and one Suezmax, have been waiting to unload crude oil for 5 to 12 days, shiptracking data showed.

Suezmax Sri Vishnu carrying Saudi crude has been waiting to unload since Aug. 12, according to the data. VLCCs Happiness I and Humanity have been floating off Kochi for 6-12 days, the data showed.

A BPCL spokesman could not immediately comment on the matter.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:48 pm

tags #BPCL #Business #Companies #India #Kochi

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.