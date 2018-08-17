Crude shipments to India's BPCL refinery delayed due to heavy rains: Sources

Crude oil shipments to Bharat Petroleum's Kochi refinery in India are delayed due to heavy rains preventing vessels from berthing, two industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Three vessels, including two very large crude oil carriers (VLCC) and one Suezmax, have been waiting to unload crude oil for 5 to 12 days, shiptracking data showed.

Suezmax Sri Vishnu carrying Saudi crude has been waiting to unload since Aug. 12, according to the data. VLCCs Happiness I and Humanity have been floating off Kochi for 6-12 days, the data showed.

A BPCL spokesman could not immediately comment on the matter.