Crude oil prices expected to remain volatile, says official

Crude oil prices are expected to remain volatile going ahead on account of China's reopening and weak economic activity in the West, a senior petroleum ministry official said on April 29.

Demand recovery in China remains to be a positive factor for crude oil prices, whereas weak economic activity in the US and Europe may drag prices down, the official added.

Crude oil prices were expected to rise to record-high after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced a surprise supply cut of around 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on April 2.

US benchmark Brent crude, which had fallen to $72 per barrel in March, surged more than 8 percent at over $83.95 a barrel on the news of supply cut by OPEC+. Crude oil prices are now, however, trading below $80 per barrel. The official said that India should be prepared for either of the situations, i.e. whether the prices decline or go up.

Uday Kotak's reappointment in best interest of stakeholders: Kotak Mahindra Bank India, which is one of the largest consumers of crude oil in the world, is dependent on imports for more than 87 percent of its crude oil needs. Another top petroleum ministry official said despite ramping up of domestic production, India will be majorly dependent of crude oil imports for the coming years.

Shubhangi Mathur