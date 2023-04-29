 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crude oil prices expected to remain volatile, says official

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 29, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

While demand recovery in China is expected to be a positive factor for crude oil prices, weak economic activity in the US and Europe may drag prices down, the official added.

Crude oil prices are expected to remain volatile going ahead on account of China's reopening and weak economic activity in the West, a senior petroleum ministry official said on April 29.

Demand recovery in China remains to be a positive factor for crude oil prices, whereas weak economic activity in the US and Europe may drag prices down, the official added.

Crude oil prices were expected to rise to record-high after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced a surprise supply cut of around 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on April 2.

