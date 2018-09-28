App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on positive global cues

The oil for delivery in November was also trading higher by Rs 17i, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 5,264 in 11 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil rose by Rs 18 to Rs 5,257 per barrel in futures market Friday as speculators indulged in creating speculative positions, taking positive cues from Asian markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in October was trading higher by Rs 18, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 5,257 per barrel, in a business turnover of 393 lots.



Analysts said speculative positions created by traders as oil prices edged up in Asia Friday amid uncertainty over fallout from Iran sanctions, mainly influenced crude prices at futures trade here.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 21 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to USD 72.33 while global benchmark Brent was up 18 cents, or 0.22 per cent cent to USD 81.56 a barrel.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:30 am

