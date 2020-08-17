Crude oil futures rise 0.32% to Rs 3,141, Brent trades below $45 a barrel

Crude oil futures edged higher to Rs 3,141 per barrel on August 17 as participants increased their long positions. Prices gained as the Dollar Index plunged below 94, a level not seen since June 2018, and China’s plan to buy 20 million barrels of US crude in August and September.

International Energy Agency (IEA) cited a dismal aviation sector that could account for up to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of lower demand due to reduced air travel globally. It slashed its 2020 outlook by 140,000 bpd to 91.9 million bpd and expects the global economy to shrink by 4 percent year, more than the 3.7 percent economic drop forecasted in their July report.

Renewed US-Iran tensions may boost crude prices if strained bilateral relations stir concerns of politically-induced supply disruptions. Currently, there is no geopolitical premium in crude oil, but this could change after news of Iran seizing an oil tanker passing through the Straits of Hormuz, which remains crucially important to the flow of oil.

“Crude oil situation looks more like that of a compressed spring ready to shoot up despite the cautious demand recovery. At the same time, inflation in the US, as well as in the whole world, has already reversed upward. US data surprised with a spike in the core price index (excluding food and energy). This is often a sign of healthy consumer demand,” said Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In the futures market, crude oil for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,181 and a low of Rs 3,142 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,520 and a high of Rs 3,263.

Crude oil futures for August delivery gained Rs 10, or 0.32 percent, to Rs 3,141 per barrel at 15:13 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,648 lots.

The same for September delivery slipped Re 1, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 3,169 per barrel on a business volume of 285 lots.

The value of August and September's contracts traded so far is Rs 613.36 crore and Rs 14.96 crore, respectively.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, expects oil prices to trade sideways to up for the day with support at $40 and resistance at $43. "MCX August Crude Oil Futures has support at Rs 3,080 with resistance at Rs 3,210."

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.31 percent to $41.88 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was down 0.40 percent to $44.62 per barrel.