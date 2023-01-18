Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 78 to Rs 6,627 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery traded higher by Rs 78 or 1.19 per cent at Rs 6,627 per barrel in 3,993 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.90 per cent at USD 80.90 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.72 per cent higher at USD 86.54 per barrel in New York.