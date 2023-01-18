English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

    On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery traded higher by Rs 78 or 1.19 per cent at Rs 6,627 per barrel in 3,993 lots.

    PTI
    January 18, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

    Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 78 to Rs 6,627 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

    On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery traded higher by Rs 78 or 1.19 per cent at Rs 6,627 per barrel in 3,993 lots.

    Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

    Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.90 per cent at USD 80.90 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.72 per cent higher at USD 86.54 per barrel in New York.
    PTI
    Tags: #Brent crude #Crude oil #Multi Commodity Exchange
    first published: Jan 18, 2023 03:02 pm