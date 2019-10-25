Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues

Crude oil futures fell by Rs 28 to Rs 3,980 per barrel on October 25 after participants reduced positions, tracking a subdued trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for November delivery dropped by Rs 28, or 0.70 percent, to Rs 3,980 per barrel in 21,499 lots.

Similarly, crude oil for December delivery was quoting lower by Rs 29, or 0.72 percent, at Rs 3,994 per barrel in 237 lots.

The fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders, in line with weak global cues, analysts said.