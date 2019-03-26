App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, WTI Crude declined by 0.4 percent to close at 58.8 per barrel. Oil prices declined after worries over slowdown in the global economic growth over powered the supply cuts by OPEC and its allies.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


On Monday, WTI Crude declined by 0.4 percent to close at 58.8 per barrel. Oil prices declined after worries over slowdown in the global economic growth over powered the supply cuts by OPEC and its allies. Chances of recession in the U.S. rose last week after dovish statements by the US Federal Reserve pushed the 10-year treasury yield fall below its 15 month low in turn denting the demand prospects for Crude. Moreover, trade tension between US and China escalated after US commerce department found that China has been exporting steel wheels to United States below its fair value to hamper the local producers. this might risk the chances of a possible trade deal between US and China and raise demand concerns for Crude.


Outlook


Supply cuts by OPEC and its allies might continue to support crude but fresh concerns over US-China trade relations amid gobal economic slowdown might weigh on the prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.63 percent at $59.19 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Along the Ganga, Uma Bharti Finds Her Three Ps: Party, Personal Change ...

Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi vs Chennai - Last Five Encounters

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

OPPO's First 5G Smartphone Gets 5G CE Certificate

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from b ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.