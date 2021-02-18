Crucial school year lost, children stare at ‘long COVID’

Some schools are now allowing senior students but not junior classes yet. Representative image

Shashwat DC

Education has always been a crucial aspect of the Indian life. For a lot of people, it is a ticket out of poverty. Stories of children from humble backgrounds scoring high in examinations are always cheered on. "Padh ke badh sakte hain (we can move up through education)” is a familiar refrain in the north.

Schools are not only centres of learning and education, they also play an essential role in feeding millions of children across the country. Implemented in 2001, the government-run mid-day meal scheme is touted as the world's largest school lunch programme, serving hot and fresh meals to children.

Its success can be gauged by a reduction in malnutrition among children and the lowering of the dropout rate. According to the Ministry of Education, 115.9 million children are enrolled under the mid-day meal scheme.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to shut doors, it was a double-blow for children. Not only did they lose out on learning and social bonding but also probably the only nutritious meal of their day.

Loss of learning

While the nutritional damage will be felt over the years and needs to be evaluated, the learning loss is more obvious. Students, especially in the primary section, have been hit hard by the closure of schools. They have either lost an educational skillset or ability. A recent field study conducted by Azim Premji University “Loss of Learning during the Pandemic” examined the extent and the nature of the “forgetting/regression” kind of learning loss (what was learned earlier but has now been lost) among primary school children in public schools.

The team covered 16,067 children in 1,137 public schools in 45 districts in five states. The study examined primary students from Classes 2-6 on four learning abilities in language and mathematics and the results were not surprising.

According to the study, 92 percent of primary school students have lost at least one language ability from the previous year during the closure. As many as 82 percent of students in classes 2 to 6 lost at least one mathematical ability simultaneously.

The language ability includes things like comprehension, oral rendition, reading familiar words, etc. At the same time, the mathematical skills pertained to basic functions like addition and subtraction, identifying two-digit numbers and so on.

The study corroborates findings by other entities, like a study by Oxfam India—"Status Report- Government and private schools during COVID-19."

The loss of learning is a grave concern, especially in the Indian context. The education sector has suffered years of neglect, with no cohesive policy through successive governments. From 1952 to date, while the funds allocated to education have sizeably increased, they haven't grown in the manner they should have.

The National Education Commission (1964-1966), popularly known as Kothari Commission, had among many things recommended an annual budgetary spend of 6 percent of GDP as an optimum level to lay the foundation of a prosperous nation. The average at best has hovered around 3 percent of GDP.

Even in the recent Budget, the education sector has mostly been overlooked. In 2020-21, the education budget was Rs 99,311 crore and has been slashed by around 6 percent to Rs 93,224 for the financial year 2021-22.

The allocation for the government's flagship school education scheme, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, has been lowered to Rs 27,957 crore from last year’s Rs 38,751 crore.

The funding for mid-day meals has been cut to Rs 11,500 crore from last year’s revised estimates of Rs 12,900 crore. Even the total National Education Mission allocation is down from Rs 38,860.50 crore to Rs 31,300.16 crore. Hopefully, the new National Education Policy would enable a shift towards a stronger foundation.

Crunching the numbers

Many will point to the rising literacy levels as a sign of a positive change. The literacy rate stands at 74.04 percent as per the 2011 Census. Yet, literacy is merely the ability to read and write and is not indicative of education.

Even today, school children don’t get the learning and education to prepare them for life. There's a vast difference between teaching standards in government schools and private ones. With a vast majority of students enrolled in government schools, there's an urgent need to reform these institutions.

As of 2019, of the 60 million children enrolled in primary schools, 45 million were in government schools and 10 million in private schools, according to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Public schools have remained shut for almost a year, with little or no mode of digital interaction, children have lost critical time that could have helped their concept-learning.

Their foundation has been weakened. Even when schools promote these kids to the next class, they will struggle with basic skills such as language proficiency and mathematical concepts.

Educators, administrators and teachers will have to walk the extra mile to see that school children can cope and overcome the loss. The repercussions of the epidemic could linger on for a long time and it will be good if affirmative actions are taken now rather than in retrospect.

In the end, the loss is not merely borne by denial of access. On a personal note, I have noticed that my kids, who have been privileged enough to attend their classes virtually, are not immune to learning loss.

The constant engagement of peers, children and the learning atmosphere cannot be replaced by the pitter-patter on Zoom or notes posted on Google Classroom. Learning is a collaborative and social process, not suited for lonely engagements over electronic devices.

All school children have suffered—some have vastly more than the others. The only hope we have is the shroud of the epidemic that surrounds us gets lifted soon and children are back to the schools—essentially, learning their way to a better life.

(Shashwat DC is part of the research team at Azim Premji University. He is a blogger with

sustainabilityzero.com

. He writes on sustainability, sustainable development, ESG and CSR.)