MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Crown Group signs MoU with TIDCO to develop aerospace cluster near Salem airport in Tamil Nadu

"The cluster, which is part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor, will house India''s first-ever indigenous MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility for military aircraft and equipment," the group said in a press release.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

The Crown Group on Thursday announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) to develop an integrated aerospace cluster adjoining the Salem airport.

"The cluster, which is part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor, will house India''s first-ever indigenous MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility for military aircraft and equipment," the group said in a press release.

The group said it will also establish a drone testing facility in the cluster.

"The project also envisages establishment of a well-equipped flight training academy for basic and advanced flying training and a refresher training facility for professional pilots," it noted.
PTI
TAGS: #aerospace #Business #Companies #Crown Group #MoU #Salem #Tamil Nadu #TIDCO
first published: Feb 4, 2021 10:42 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.