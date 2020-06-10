CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman resigns after controversial tweet on George Floyd's death

CrossFit Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Greg Glassman has resigned after an insensitive tweet on George Floyd's death, the California-based company said on June 9.

Several affiliated brands, including Reebok, had cancelled their partnerships after Glassman's comment.

"Those who know me know that my sole issue is the chronic disease epidemic. I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as the stewards of CrossFit affiliates worldwide. I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize," Glassman said in a statement.

Dave Castro, currently the director of the CrossFit Games, will replace Glassman as the fitness company's CEO.

"Our community is hurt, though. Our shared bond brings together millions of people with differing opinions, viewpoints, and experiences. Friction is inevitable. Common ground, mutual respect, and fellowship must also be inevitable," Castro said in a statement.

George Floyd, an African-American man, died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody.

Glassman tweeted "It's FLOYD-19" under a tweet on racism and discrimination by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

His comment sparked widespread outrage on social media.